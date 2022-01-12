Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) falls 1.31% to Close at $14.30 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AHH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc Inc’s (NYSE: AHH) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 1.31% decrease. Armada Hoffler Properties opened at $14.38 before trading between $14.44 and $14.17 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Armada Hoffler Properties’s market cap fall to $879,527,678 on 450,814 shares -below their 30-day average of 694,479.

About Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

