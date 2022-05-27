Arlo (ARLO) Climbs 5.04% on May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARLO - Market Data & News Trade

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) has risen $0.35 (5.04%) and sits at $7.33, as of 11:45:34 est on May 27.

296,531 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 2.21% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.07% over the last 30 days.

Arlo expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Arlo Technologies Inc

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities delivers a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells and floodlight cameras. With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data secure, and puts security at the forefront of its company culture.

