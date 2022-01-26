ARKO (ARKO) falls 4.30% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARKO - Market Data & News Trade

ARKO Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: ARKO) fell to close at $8.01 Tuesday after losing $0.36 (4.30%) on volume of 683,682 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.28 to a low of $7.77 while ARKO’s market cap now stands at $996,666,718.

ARKO Corp. owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC ("GPM"). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with approximately 2,950 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. Its stores offer its fasREWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

