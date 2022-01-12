Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) falls 0.06% to Close at $16.24 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARDC - Market Data & News Trade

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE: ARDC), a Los Angeles, California, company, fell to close at $16.24 Tuesday after losing $0.01 (0.06%) on volume of 61,990 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.35 to a low of $16.22 while Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s market cap now stands at $372,138,609.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

