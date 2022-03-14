Ares Capital (ARCC) Falls in Active Trading for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCC - Market Data & News Trade

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares changed 2.42% today on 5,682,774 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 4,030,584 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $19.73 the company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

Ares Capital has moved 4.58% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ares Capital visit the company profile.

About Ares Capital Corp

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often leads to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital utilizes its extensive, direct origination platform and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ('BDC') and is the largest BDC by market capitalization as of December 31, 2020. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation, a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager.

To get more information on Ares Capital Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ares Capital Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles