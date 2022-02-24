Ares (ARES) gains 2.92% on Strong Volume February 24

Ares Management Corp - Class A (NYSE: ARES), a Los Angeles, California, company, gained to close at $75.53 Thursday after gaining $2.14 (2.92%) on volume of 1,149,537 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $75.94 to a low of $70.36 while Ares’s market cap now stands at $12,659,851,507.

About Ares Management Corp - Class A

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

