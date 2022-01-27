Arcutis (ARQT) falls 2.21% to Close at $15.08 on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARQT - Market Data & News Trade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) fell to close at $15.08 Wednesday after losing $0.34 (2.21%) on volume of 292,102 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.47 to a low of $14.89 while Arcutis’s market cap now stands at $758,452,792.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

