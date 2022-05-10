Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Climbs in Active Trading for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE:ARCO) rose $0.31 to finish the day Tuesday at $6.82.

The company began the day at $6.59 and shares fluctuated between $6.89 and $6.51 with 1,038,714 shares trading hands.

Arcos Dorados is averaging 766,420 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 12.24% YTD.

Arcos Dorados is set to release earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - Class A

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin

