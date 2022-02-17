Arco Platform (ARCE) falls 4.06% to Close at $19.13 on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Arco Platform Ltd - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ARCE) stock fell $0.81, accounting for a 4.06% decrease. Arco Platform opened at $19.79 before trading between $19.79 and $18.78 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Arco Platform’s market cap fall to $577,471,858 on 142,251 shares -below their 30-day average of 290,019.

About Arco Platform Ltd - Class A

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. The company's data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

