Archrock (AROC) gains 5.46% for February 11

Today, Archrock Inc Inc’s (NYSE: AROC) stock gained $0.44, accounting for a 5.46% increase. Archrock opened at $8.14 before trading between $8.52 and $8.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Archrock’s market cap rise to $1,309,423,538 on 642,617 shares -below their 30-day average of 908,610.

About Archrock Inc

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

