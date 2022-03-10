Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Climbs 3.09% for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADM - Market Data & News Trade

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 3.09% to $84.31 on March 10.

3,388,414 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 3,722,727 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 21.64% so far in 2022.

Archer Daniels Midland shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Archer Daniels Midland Co.

ADM unlocks the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, ADM gives customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. ADM is a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Its breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give ADM unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more.

