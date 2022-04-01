Arcadia (RKDA) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RKDA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 1.

Ahead of the market's open, Arcadia stock has climbed 4.29% from the previous session’s close.

Arcadia lost $0.49 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Arcadia Biosciences Inc

Arcadia Biosciences is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop.

