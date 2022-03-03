Arbutus (ABUS) falls 4.53% in Active Trading on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Arbutus Biopharma Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ABUS) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 4.53% decrease. Arbutus opened at $3.09 before trading between $3.22 and $2.86 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Arbutus’s market cap fall to $399,044,279 on 2,940,869 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,913,796.

About Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

