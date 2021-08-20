Arbor Realty (ABR) falls 2.53% for August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: ABR) stock fell $0.45, accounting for a 2.53% decrease. Arbor Realty opened at $17.65 before trading between $17.76 and $17.23 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Arbor Realty’s market cap fall to $2,469,257,380 on 1,699,497 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,401,592.

About Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion- dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS®lender and Freddie Mac OptigoSeller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equitylending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

