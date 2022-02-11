Aramark (ARMK) falls 3.04% in Active Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARMK - Market Data & News Trade

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares fell 3.04%, or $1.13 per share, to close Friday at $36.08. After opening the day at $37.35, shares of Aramark fluctuated between $37.89 and $35.86. 1,988,813 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,916,425. Friday's activity brought Aramark’s market cap to $9,265,190,804.

Aramark is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 215000 people.

About Aramark

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

