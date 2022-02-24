Aquestive (AQST) gains 8.77% on Moderate Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AQST - Market Data & News Trade

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) shares gained 8.77%, or $0.2 per share, to close Thursday at $2.48. After opening the day at $2.08, shares of Aquestive fluctuated between $2.49 and $2.02. 273,981 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 282,935. Thursday's activity brought Aquestive’s market cap to $99,606,789.

About Aquestive Therapeutics Inc

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

