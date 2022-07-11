Aquestive (AQST) Climbs in Light Trading for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AQST - Market Data & News Trade

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 8.29% to $0.82 on July 11.

1,242,768 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,457,677 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 80.53% so far in 2022.

Aquestive shares have fluctuated between $0.62 and $6.40 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aquestive visit the company profile.

About Aquestive Therapeutics Inc

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

To get more information on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles