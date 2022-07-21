Aqua Metals (AQMS) Up in Active Trading for July 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AQMS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) moved 7.72% higher on July 21 to close at $0.92.

397,093 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 279,205 shares.

Aqua Metals lost 30.90% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aqua Metals visit the company profile.

About Aqua Metals Inc

Aqua Metals, Inc. is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company's offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada.

To get more information on Aqua Metals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aqua Metals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles