Apyx Medical (APYX) falls 3.24% to Close at $10.17 on February 11

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) shares fell 3.24%, or $0.34 per share, to close Friday at $10.17. After opening the day at $10.50, shares of Apyx Medical fluctuated between $11.04 and $10.02. 32,640 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 62,517. Friday's activity brought Apyx Medical’s market cap to $349,275,938.

Apyx Medical is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida..

About Apyx Medical Corp

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

