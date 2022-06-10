Aptevo (APVO) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APVO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 10.

Ahead of the market's open, Aptevo stock dropped 8.44% from the previous session’s close.

Aptevo fell $0.82 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:13 est.

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603, were developed based on the Company's versatile and robust ADAPTIR™ modular protein technology platform. The ADAPTIR™ platform is capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific antibodies with unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer.

