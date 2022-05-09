Financial Markets by TradingView

Aptargroup (ATR) Loses 3.79% for May 9

Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.79% to $107.01 on May 9.

276,713 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 258,559 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 8.59% so far in 2022.

Aptargroup shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Aptargroup Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

