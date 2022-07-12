Aprea (APRE) Gains 5.00% on July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APRE - Market Data & News Trade

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) shares are up 5.00%, or $0.045 per share, as on 11:46:13 est today. Opening the day at $0.88, 439,369 shares of Aprea have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $0.96 and $0.88.

Already the company is down 68.64%.

Aprea expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Aprea Therapeutics Inc

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, Fast Track designation from the FDA for AML, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration.

