Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) falls 5.28% in Light Trading on March 4

Today, Applied Optoelectronics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 5.28% decrease. Applied Optoelectronics opened at $3.55 before trading between $3.59 and $3.41 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Applied Optoelectronics’s market cap fall to $93,802,962 on 399,053 shares -below their 30-day average of 495,561.

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

