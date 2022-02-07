Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) gains 2.19% for February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMTI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Applied Molecular Transport Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMTI) stock gained $0.18, accounting for a 2.19% increase. Applied Molecular Transport opened at $8.24 before trading between $8.76 and $8.08 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Applied Molecular Transport’s market cap rise to $323,312,548 on 317,845 shares -above their 30-day average of 290,270.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT's headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

