Applied Materials (AMAT) falls 3.07% in Light Trading on February 10

Today, Applied Materials Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock fell $4.43, accounting for a 3.07% decrease. Applied Materials opened at $139.90 before trading between $145.16 and $139.01 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Applied Materials’s market cap fall to $124,114,701,522 on 8,226,887 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,569,021.

About Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Its expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

