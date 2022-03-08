Applied Dna (APDN) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APDN - Market Data & News Trade

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares falling 2.30% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 46.02% year-to-date and posted 15.23% lower over the last 5 days

About Applied Dna Sciences Inc

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Company's deep expertise in DNA. The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

