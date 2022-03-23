Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Drops 2.92% for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APLE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) traded 2.92% down on March 23 to close at $17.61.

1,348,508 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,452,704 shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT has moved 12.64% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 233 hotels with more than 29,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

