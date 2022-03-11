Appian (APPN) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APPN - Market Data & News Trade

Appian Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:APPN) has already risen $1.64 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $57.22, Appian has moved 2.87% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 1.50% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Appian investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:03:11 est.

About Appian Corp - Class A

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

