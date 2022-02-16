Appian (APPN) falls 4.06% for February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APPN - Market Data & News Trade

Appian Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 4.06%, or $2.32 per share, to close Wednesday at $54.78. After opening the day at $56.37, shares of Appian fluctuated between $56.37 and $53.93. 461,431 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 619,436. Wednesday's activity brought Appian’s market cap to $2,173,873,634.

Appian is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia..

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

