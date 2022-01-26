Appfolio (APPF) falls 5.08% to Close at $112.09 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APPF - Market Data & News Trade

Appfolio Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: APPF) shares fell 5.08%, or $5.995 per share, to close Tuesday at $112.09. After opening the day at $116.20, shares of Appfolio fluctuated between $117.22 and $110.75. 164,278 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 97,412. Tuesday's activity brought Appfolio’s market cap to $2,153,761,151.

Appfolio is headquartered in Goleta, California, and employs more than 1420 people.

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

