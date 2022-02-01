Apollo Medical (AMEH) gains 2.72% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMEH - Market Data & News Trade

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares gained 2.72%, or $1.4 per share, to close Tuesday at $52.88. After opening the day at $52.10, shares of Apollo Medical fluctuated between $53.54 and $49.85. 325,643 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 361,649. Tuesday's activity brought Apollo Medical’s market cap to $2,937,433,923.

Apollo Medical is headquartered in Alhambra, California..

About Apollo Medical Holdings Inc

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

