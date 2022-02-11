Apollo Global (APO) falls 5.74% on Strong Volume February 11

Today, Apollo Global Management Inc - Class A (New) Inc’s (NYSE: APO) stock fell $4, accounting for a 5.74% decrease. Apollo Global opened at $68.00 before trading between $69.32 and $65.39 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Apollo Global’s market cap fall to $0 on 6,185,056 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,396,346.

Apollo Global employs around 1600 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Apollo Global Management Inc - Class A (New)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

