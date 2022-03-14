Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Falls 6.05% for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APEN - Market Data & News Trade

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 6.05% to $5.90 on March 14.

65,502 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 144,087 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 25.50% so far in 2022.

Apollo Endosurgery shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

