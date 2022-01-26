Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) falls 4.53% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APEN - Market Data & News Trade

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN), a San Diego, California, company, fell to close at $5.27 Tuesday after losing $0.25 (4.53%) on volume of 333,113 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.49 to a low of $5.25 while Apollo Endosurgery’s market cap now stands at $151,264,641.

About Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

