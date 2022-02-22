Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) falls 4.38% in Active Trading on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARI - Market Data & News Trade

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) shares fell 4.38%, or $0.59 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.88. After opening the day at $13.45, shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance fluctuated between $13.47 and $12.81. 1,704,251 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,565,827. Tuesday's activity brought Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s market cap to $1,810,173,348.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Visit Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles