Apollo (AINV) Loses 5.15% on June 13

Today Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is trading 5.15% down.

The latest price, as of 11:46:46 est, was $11.40. Apollo dropped $0.615 so far today.

409,831 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Apollo has a YTD change of 4.37%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager.

