Apogee Enterprises (APOG) falls 2.99% for February 17

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares fell 2.99%, or $1.41 per share, to close Thursday at $45.81. After opening the day at $46.72, shares of Apogee Enterprises fluctuated between $47.06 and $45.70. 115,907 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 183,973. Thursday's activity brought Apogee Enterprises’s market cap to $1,139,087,639.

Apogee Enterprises is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota..

About Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

