Apartmentome REIT (AIRC) falls 2.26% in Active Trading on February 10

Apartment Income REIT Corp - Class A (NYSE: AIRC) fell to close at $52.37 Thursday after losing $1.21 (2.26%) on volume of 1,234,048 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $54.56 to a low of $52.03 while Apartmentome REIT’s market cap now stands at $8,221,326,550.

About Apartment Income REIT Corp - Class A

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

