Apartmentome REIT (AIRC) Down 4.09% for May 9

Today, Apartment Income REIT Corp - Class A (NYSE:AIRC) was down $1.84 to finish the day Monday at $43.11.

The company opened at $44.59 and shares fluctuated between $44.79 and $43.04 with 953,794 shares trading hands.

Apartmentome REIT is averaging 934,461 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 17.07% YTD.

Apartmentome REIT anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Apartment Income REIT Corp - Class A

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

