Apartment (AIV) Rises in Active Trading for May 12

Apartment Investment & Management Co. - Class A (NYSE:AIV) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.56% to $5.61 on May 12.

3,084,683 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,798,289 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 29.15% so far in 2022.

Apartment shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Apartment Investment & Management Co. - Class A

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

