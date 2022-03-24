Anthem (ANTM) Climbs 2.84% on March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANTM - Market Data & News Trade

Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) shares have risen 2.84%, or $13.12 per share, as on 11:48:17 est today. Opening the day at $464.26, 281,284 shares of Anthem have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $475.58 and $463.33.

Already the company has a YTD change of 0.01%.

Anthem is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Anthem visit the company profile.

About Anthem Inc

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

To get more information on Anthem Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Anthem Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles