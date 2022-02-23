Antero (AR) gains 8.10% in Active Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AR - Market Data & News Trade

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) shares gained 8.10%, or $1.65 per share, to close Wednesday at $22.02. After opening the day at $20.62, shares of Antero fluctuated between $22.43 and $20.55. 11,133,456 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 9,591,762. Wednesday's activity brought Antero’s market cap to $6,912,738,424.

Antero is headquartered in Denver, Colorado..

About Antero Resources Corp

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

