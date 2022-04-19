Anterix (ATEX) Rises 2.56% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATEX - Market Data & News Trade

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) shares have risen 2.56%, or $1.42 per share, as on 11:27:39 est today. Opening the day at $55.57, 8,355 shares of Anterix have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $56.99 and $55.58.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 5.43%.

Anterix is set to release earnings on 2022-06-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Anterix visit the company profile.

About Anterix Inc

Anterix is focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of its economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, itis uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

To get more information on Anterix Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Anterix Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications