Anterix (ATEX) falls 2.34% on Moderate Volume February 17

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) shares fell 2.34%, or $1.29 per share, to close Thursday at $53.93. After opening the day at $54.81, shares of Anterix fluctuated between $55.57 and $53.61. 58,369 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 90,506. Thursday's activity brought Anterix’s market cap to $990,960,406.

Anterix is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey..

About Anterix Inc

Anterix is focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of its economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, itis uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

