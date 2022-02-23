Antares Pharma (ATRS) falls 2.32% to Close at $3.37 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Antares Pharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 2.32% decrease. Antares Pharma opened at $3.46 before trading between $3.49 and $3.36 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Antares Pharma’s market cap fall to $573,043,154 on 619,172 shares -below their 30-day average of 688,835.

About Antares Pharma Inc

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), Covis Pharma (Covis), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma's FDA-approved products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA® (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S., which was licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

