Ansys - Registered Shares (ANSS) Drops 2.42% for April 21

Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares have fallen 2.42% today on 355,766 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 431,509 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $284.19 the company has a 50 day moving average of $306.48.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Ansys - Registered Shares lost 27.39% so far this year.

About Ansys Inc. - Registered Shares

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

