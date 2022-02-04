AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co (ANPC) gains 4.58% on Moderate Volume February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANPC - Market Data & News Trade

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares gained 4.58%, or $0.0376 per share, to close Friday at $0.86. After opening the day at $0.80, shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co fluctuated between $0.86 and $0.80. 213,360 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 214,678. Friday's activity brought AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co’s market cap to $11,412,491.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co is headquartered in Po Box 4301 Trinity Chambers, Road Town..

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd - ADR

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

