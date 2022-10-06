Annovis Bio (ANVS) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANVS - Market Data & News

Shares of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) are on the move in pre-market trading for October 6.

Ahead of the market's open, Annovis Bio stock has climbed 11.07% from the previous session’s close.

Annovis Bio was down $0.43 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:11 est.

About Annovis Bio Inc

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). The Comapny's believes that it is the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. The Company expects its treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. The Company has two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients.

