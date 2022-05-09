Annaly Capital (NLY) Falls in Active Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NLY - Market Data & News Trade

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 2.66% to $6.59 on May 9.

31,074,034 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 27,405,954 shares.

The company's stock dropped 10.79% so far in 2022.

Annaly Capital shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Annaly Capital visit the company profile.

About Annaly Capital Management Inc

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

To get more information on Annaly Capital Management Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Annaly Capital Management Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering