Annaly Capital (NLY) falls 0.50% to Close at $7.95 on December 30

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 0.50%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $7.95. After opening the day at $7.99, shares of Annaly Capital fluctuated between $8.07 and $7.94. 18,968,295 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 22,109,192. Thursday's activity brought Annaly Capital’s market cap to $11,528,459,470.

Annaly Capital is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Annaly Capital Management Inc

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

